Cost of war

The macroeconomic environment has changed considerably from the time Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union budget, and the RBI released its inflation forecast for the upcoming fiscal year. On Thursday, crude oil prices hovered around $120 a barrel for the first time in years. While prices have moderated mildly thereafter, for the Indian economy which imports around 80 per cent of its requirements, higher crude oil prices will have adverse consequences. Higher prices will impact growth, will be inflationary, and will exert upward pressure on the current account and fiscal deficit. Considering that crude oil prices are currently significantly higher than those factored in the Union budget and the RBI’s calculations, navigating this uncertain economic environment will require deft management by monetary and fiscal authorities.

Since November last year, when the price of the Indian crude oil basket stood at $80.64, oil marketing companies have refrained from revising pump prices, even though global prices have been on the rise. But, once the assembly elections are concluded, fuel prices at the pump are likely to be hiked. However, steep hikes will be needed — as per a report by ICICI securities, a Rs 12 per litre hike will be needed just to break even. This will be inflationary. Needless to say, fuel price hikes will upend the central bank’s optimistic assessment of the inflation trajectory. As per RBI’s recent assessment, inflation was expected to trend down from 5.7 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2021-22 to just under 5 per cent in the first half of 2022-23. This will complicate the choices before the monetary policy committee. Higher prices will also reduce discretionary spending by households. Governments may respond by lowering fuel taxes to absorb part of the burden. However, this will weigh down their revenues and spending. Thus, growth will thus take a hit. Higher oil prices will also push up imports, increasing the current account deficit at a time when global financial conditions are tightening. Recent data shows that the merchandise trade deficit has already widened to $21.2 billion in February, up from $17.9 billion, with much of the surge driven by oil. The rupee is already coming under pressure. This will only add to the inflationary pressures.

The indirect consequences of the deterioration in the economic environment are also beginning to show. There are reports that LIC’s initial public offering may be postponed to the next financial year due to prevailing market uncertainty. While the full effects of the oil price shock will be visible with a lag, when taken together with the third wave of the pandemic, it suggests further downside risks to economic growth in the fourth quarter, which as per the National Statistical Office’s latest estimate was already expected to slow down to 4.8 per cent from 5.4 per cent in the previous quarter.