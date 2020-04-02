Spend wisely

The RBI had earlier pointed out that the small savings rates of various schemes were 18-62 basis points higher than what they should have been as per the prescribed formula. The RBI had earlier pointed out that the small savings rates of various schemes were 18-62 basis points higher than what they should have been as per the prescribed formula.

Days after the monetary policy committee of the Reserve Bank of India cut the benchmark repo rate by 75 basis points, the central government lowered the interest rate on small savings schemes to facilitate faster transmission of the rate cuts to the broader economy. Banks are fearful that any cuts in their deposit rates — which lowers their cost of funds enabling them to lend at lower rates — will lead to a flight of deposits towards small savings instruments which offer higher rates. Thus, high interest rates on these small savings schemes are one of the key factors that impede monetary transmission in the economy. The RBI had earlier pointed out that the small savings rates of various schemes were 18-62 basis points higher than what they should have been as per the prescribed formula. Thus, lowering these rates will improve the transmission of the rate cuts, lowering the cost of capital to the broader economy.

But while this step, and others announced recently, are much needed, they need to be supplemented by fiscal measures to lessen the pain. The fiscal response to the crisis should be structured at two levels. First, ensure adequate cash to liquidity constrained households as well as uninterrupted supply of essential goods and services during the lockdown. And second, a bold stimulus package for after the lockdown is lifted. While the government has already announced a package aimed at addressing the cash constraints of households, the size of the transfer appears to be modest and will need to be supplemented. Given the continuing uncertainty over the spread of the virus, and its impact on economic activity, it will be difficult at this stage to estimate the size of the fiscal stimulus needed. But a fiscal expansion is inescapable. Perhaps mindful of the stress on finances, some state governments have in recent days spoken of cuts in salaries of government employees. While those positions have softened since, and salary payments will be made in a staggered manner, they nonetheless underline the severity of the economic distress. This is an unprecedented situation. But rather than cut back salaries, especially of those at the frontlines of fighting this crisis, a more prudent approach would be to rework general government (Centre and state) expenditure allocations.

As most state budgets, as well as the Union budget, were presented well before the economic disruption of the coronavirus, it would be prudent for both levels of government to reevaluate their budget maths — reexamine their revenue growth assumptions, and reassess expenditure allocations. Careful consideration should be placed on curbing non-essential and discretionary spending, minimising wasteful expenditure, and in finding resources to spend on priority areas.

