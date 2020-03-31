It’s ok, raise a toast

The sale of alcohol brings thousands of crores to the state coffers, revenue that will be needed to defray social spending on the coronavirus crisis in the months ahead. The sale of alcohol brings thousands of crores to the state coffers, revenue that will be needed to defray social spending on the coronavirus crisis in the months ahead.

In the season of social distancing, it may be argued, the social lubricant is unnecessary. But while governments the world over batten down all hatches in response to the novel coronavirus, and the World Health Organisation opines, in the face of empirical if anecdotal evidence to the contrary, that alcohol is an “unhelpful coping strategy” for lockdowns, certain progressive governments are refusing to be illiberal.

In the UK, where the prime minister is in self-isolation and the health minister has tested positive, off-licences are back in business, and the pub, the cornerstone of British social intercourse, could also be drawing pints of warm beer for takeaway soon. And in Kerala, alcohol is deemed to be as important a service as the supply of medication, and the excise department is duty bound to supply anyone presenting a doctor’s prescription. Their commitment to human rights and support for personal choice is exemplary. What a dismal contrast the rest of India presents, having to make do with a cruel WhatsApp joke which assures the recipient of home delivery of two bottles by the government, but clicking on the link calls up a picture of an ape making a rude gesture.

It’s not only about rights and preferences. The sale of alcohol brings thousands of crores to the state coffers, revenue that will be needed to defray social spending on the coronavirus crisis in the months ahead. Some of it would pay for the treatment of conditions like depression and anxiety, which the moderate use of alcohol helps with. The health authorities present alcohol as a problem, and focus on the obvious damage wrought by excessive use. But taken in moderation, it can be a solution. Archaeologists currently believe that making bread may have been a byproduct of making beer. The ancients knew what was good for them.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.