The other virus

Amid the coronavirus crisis, three states framed a terrible everyday bigotry —but also, and hearteningly, a swift and lawful state response. In Mumbai this week, a resident of a suburb who refused to take groceries from a Muslim delivery-person was arrested. The delivery person had recorded a video of the bigoted behaviour he was faced with on his phone, Section 295A of the IPC treats as an offence “deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs”. In Gujarat, arrests have been made for circulating messages on social media that cited the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi — which did contribute significantly to the making of a COVID hot spot — to call for the social and economic boycott of the entire Muslim community. In Uttar Pradesh, after it came to light that a private hospital had issued an advertisement saying it would not admit Muslim patients unless they took a COVID test, the Meerut police filed an FIR against the owner under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 295A and 505 (statements “conducing to public mischief”). Such action taken in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh — states that are, incidentally, ruled by the BJP and the Shiv Sena, parties not exactly known for their political commitment to the secular principle —may not deter the next act of hate on the street, but it points to the way forward. At a time when anxieties and fears sparked by a shared health crisis are threatening to drive the wedge deeper between communities and sharpen polarisation, rendering the Muslim community doubly vulnerable, the state needs to, quite simply, uphold the law.

The problem, of course, is that for the most part, the state either looks away from acts of religious prejudice and discrimination that violate the fundamental rights and freedoms of fellow citizens, or becomes complicit in them. Or, responds defensively, as when the charge is levelled by governments and organisations located abroad — as it did, recently, after the OIC spoke of a rising “Islamophobia” in India in times of the coronavirus. The Indian envoy to the UAE, and the Indian embassies in Oman and Qatar rose immediately to douse that controversy, lest it affect the country’s image and ties in a region crucial to India’s diplomacy and strategy. On the other hand, it is inadequately realised or acknowledged how grievously religious polarisation, and the failure to act against it, could hurt, and even roll back, the hard-won gains that India is slowly and laboriously making in its battle against the virus.

In fact, heightened vigilance against the communal virus, and a firm resolve to act against it, must be, and must be seen to be, an essential part of India’s anti-COVID strategy. The state must be on guard against communal bigotry, not just because it can erupt in violence, but also when it takes a costly toll on the many solidarities that shore up the fight against a common enemy in a public health emergency.

