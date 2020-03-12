The spread of the virus does seem to have brought the world to a standstill: Like deer in the headlights, the germophobia has frozen public life. The spread of the virus does seem to have brought the world to a standstill: Like deer in the headlights, the germophobia has frozen public life.

Here’s the catch 22 with the coronavirus spreading rapidly across the globe. The crisis, literally of pandemic proportions, requires that the best minds across fields come together to find solutions, or at least try to find ways to minimise the impact of the disease. But “coming together” is precisely what COVID-19 is preventing.

The friendly doctor seen on Indian news channels advising citizens to shun the western handshake for “corona namaste” is not alone in his fear of human contact. Nido2020, the official meeting of the International Nidovirus (of which the coronavirus is a subset) Symposium, to be held in May in the Netherlands, has been postponed to 2021. The experts, it seems, would rather exchange emails. Even those at the helm of the wheels of the global economy, slow to react to such minor issues as disease among the poor, climate change, inequality, are caught in the corona catch-22: The US Council of Foreign Relations has cancelled a roundtable on “Doing Business Under Coronavirus”.

The spread of the virus does seem to have brought the world to a standstill: Like deer in the headlights, the germophobia has frozen public life. Even the last refuge in dire times, the opium of the masses, is out of stock. The Pope is holding his sermons via video — Italy is among the worst affected by the disease — and congregations in public squares hardly provide solidarity as parishioners maintain a “one-arm-distance”. In Ireland, St. Patrick’s day parades, often accompanied with booze-fuelled revelry, are on hold. But there is one final way out of the catch-22, the experts say. The ostrich approach could well pay off — the virus will run its course.

