Talking is key

Last week, when it declared the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic, the WHO called for international cooperation to contain the rapidly spreading virus. The outbreak has led to a few notable attempts at cooperation, transcending national borders. China has sent medical experts to Italy and Iran. The Chinese government has, on more than one occasion, acknowledged the help it has received from Japan — especially, donations of masks and protective gear. The EU has pledged 10 million euros to support research on the novel coronavirus. European leaders have also agreed to set up a 25 billion-euro investment fund and relax rules governing airlines to curb the economic fallout of the pandemic. And on Sunday, a video conference of SAARC leaders stressed on a joint effort by South Asian countries to combat the COVID-19. However, with the death toll from the virus touching almost 8,000, global cooperation remains far short of what is required to contain the public health emergency that disregards borders. Countries are, by and large, fighting their own battles. Even worse, the threat posed by COVID-19 seems to have exacerbated isolationist tendencies, with China and the US engaged in pointless squabbling over the virus’s origins.

Quarantines, social distancing and travel bans are necessary. By all accounts, these slow down the spread of the disease and mitigate the burden on national healthcare services. But these measures must be accompanied by large-scale information sharing between nations. China initially downplayed the level of the crisis. However, within a month of the outbreak, it shared the virus’s genome sequence. This has given a fillip to global efforts to develop an anti-coronavirus vaccine. However, such a vaccine is not likely to be market-ready before mid-2021. Meanwhile, nations have to take lessons from each other’s experiences. But once the outbreak spread beyond Asia, the US and much of Europe made no effort to understand how South Korea, Hong Kong and Singapore — even Kerala in India — had managed to contain the effects of the virus. Weeks passed before effective tracking and monitoring methods were put in place.

Methods to test the presence of coronavirus have diverged across nations. South Korea, for example, quickly tested large parts of the country’s population. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US, in contrast, initially applied a narrow view to those who required testing — only people who had recently traveled to China or had contact with someone infected qualified. All US citizens showing symptoms of COVID-19 infection were brought within the ambit of testing as late as March 4. Given such differences in testing protocols, comparing one country’s case count with another’s is almost impossible. The lack of common global standards on testing could compromise the fight against COVID-19. To evolve such a standard, countries need to talk and share experiences. In the long run, information is the best defence against COVID-19 — not just isolation.

