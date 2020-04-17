Emotional chipko

The policy response to deal with this public health crisis requires coordinated action at both Central and state levels. The policy response to deal with this public health crisis requires coordinated action at both Central and state levels.

There’s more than one way to hug a tree. One can put an arm across the trunk, while the other hand is placed gently on the bark. Or hold it tight, in a bear hug and if it has fallen, even lie down with it. And if you want to play it cool, just place your arm casually on a low-hanging branch. There are many others — a complete visual guide is available on the website of Iceland’s forestry department. The sparsely populated country’s government is peddling its version of the Chipko Movement as a form of emotional support in times of social isolation brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Thor Thorfinnsson, forest manager for East Iceland, has instructed citizens on how to get the most out their tree-hugging experience: “It’s good to close your eyes while hugging a tree. I press my cheek against it and feel the warmth and currents flowing from the tree into me… it starts in your toes, runs up your legs and through your body into your brain. You get such a good relaxing feeling that you are ready for a new day and new challenges.” While it may appear that Thorfinnsson is imbuing flora with an almost romantic emotional-comforting prowess, there is some merit in his advice. Contact with the natural world, with living things, does indeed have endocrinological effects, which are chemically — and therefore emotionally — indistinguishable from a “good relaxing feeling”.

In India, beginning with Uttarakhand in the 1970s, tree-hugging has been a form of satyagraha deployed to protect forests and the economic and environmental bounty they held for local communities, particularly women. That practice and movement could have even greater success if those long divorced from nature — city-dwellers — find that trees can help them overcome loneliness. In fact, environmentalists could take a page from the business plans of social media giants: COVID or no COVID, people will do anything to avoid feeling isolated.

