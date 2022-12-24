Controversy over an Iqbal song in a UP school and how these culture wars impoverish us all

A school principal and a shiksha mitra in Uttar Pradesh are the latest victims of an ongoing culture war in the state. These two staff members of a government school in Bareilly were suspended by the state education department on Wednesday and an FIR filed against them for “hurting religious sentiments” after a Vishwa Hindu Parishad activist filed a complaint against them. According to the FIR, a prayer song written by Allama Iqbal and recited by students in the school assembly “hurt the sentiments of the Hindus” and the teachers involved in the recital were “preparing the students for conversion”. The 1902 song, “Lab pe aati hai dua”, is recited in morning assemblies in hundreds of schools that follow secular curricula. The complainant, according to the FIR, was upset with the last two lines of the song — “Mere allah burai se bachana mujhko/ Nek jo rah ho, ussi rah pe chalana mujhko” (O Lord, protect me from evil/ Guide me to the path that leads to the good). The complaint and the administrative action taken on it — by the police and education departments respectively — is deeply disturbing. It reveals a wilful cultural ignorance and deepening social polarisation that, going ahead, could have an increasingly chilling effect in the teaching and learning of poetry and literature.