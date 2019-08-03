Constitution Girl

Vladimir Putin may have shrugged off accusations that his enemies have been meeting their deaths in suspicious circumstances. And he had a good laugh at the expense of the international press when he was asked about Russia hacking the US election. But he may find it much harder to shake off the shadow of a 17-year-old Russian girl who knows her rights, has read the Russian Constitution and persistently read it out to Putin’s riot police, who had been called out to quell a street protest in Moscow. Especially the part which guarantees the right to peaceful assembly.

Advertising

Olga Misik, 17, joins the ranks of iconic young protesters of our times, who have been captured on film wherever government is tyrannical and protest is brutally repressed. The wave is presumed to have begun with flower power, when a young man was photographed sticking carnations into the rifle muzzles of military police during the March on the Pentagon in 1967, which called for an end to the Vietnam war. However, there were images from behind the Iron Curtain, too, of guns and bayonets versus flowers and babies. And the icon of 20th century protest is Tank Man, who halted heavy armour in Tiananmen Square simply by getting in the way.

Olga Misik is perhaps the first such protester who has spoken freely about her motives. The agitation objected to the banning of opposition politicians from forthcoming elections to the Moscow Duma, but she took a longer view — today, the Duma, tomorrow, a province. And she herself wanted to remind the police that the protesters were there “with peaceful purposes and without weapons.” The Mahatma would have been delighted to learn of such a fearless pupil in Moscow.