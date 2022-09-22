Congress’ test: A fair presidential contest could help dismantle the party’s high command culture

Indications are that the new Congress president will be elected, not foisted on the party through a consensus mediated by the top brass. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, presumed to be the choice of the Nehru-Gandhi family, has indicated that he will contest if Rahul Gandhi is not ready to take up the mantle. Shashi Tharoor, the Thiruvananthapuram MP associated with the G-23 dissidents, has announced his wish to contest and has also met party chief Sonia Gandhi to apprise her of his decision. Party insiders suggest that Rahul Gandhi will not reconsider his decision to stay away from the party chief’s post and will continue with the ongoing Bharat Jodo padayatra. This is when at least 11 state units passing resolutions urging Rahul to take over. The Wayanad MP has done well to stay with his decision and stick to the road for the next five months. The Congress leadership should seize this moment and facilitate a fair contest to the party president’s office. Internal elections could energise the Congress from within; and if the country’s largest opposition party pursues internal elections, it will send out a positive message in the polity.