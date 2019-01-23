Congress, like BJP

From this author Bigotries unchecked Magic box

The newly elected Congress government in Rajasthan seems to be going its predecessor’s way in terms of rhetoric and policy vis a vis the cow. First, the Ashok Gehlot-led dispensation took a leaf out of the Vasundhara Raje regime’s book by having a dedicated ministry for cow welfare. Now Pramod Bhaya, who is in charge of this ministry, while professing his reverence for the cow, has described the incidents of cow-related lynching and vigilantism in the state as “law and order problems”.

At least three Muslims, including dairy farmer Pehlu Khan, were lynched on the suspicion of smuggling cows during the BJP’s stint in office. By not calling the hate crime by its name, Rajasthan’s Congress government has signaled a worrying reluctance to distance itself from the majoritarian discourse that has targeted people from the minority communities in the name of cow protection and welfare.

On the cow welfare minister’s to-do list is a conference bringing together those working in registered cow shelters in Jaipur. “After cows stop producing milk, they are abandoned. We are hoping to raise this question with all stakeholders in the conference,” says Bhaya. Indeed, in Rajasthan — as in several other states — cattle that are past their prime are being let loose and they have become a threat for farmers who are tiring of keeping vigil to prevent their standing crops from being devoured.

The problem, essentially, is that states are increasingly looking at the problem from a religious perspective, instead of addressing the disturbances wrought upon the livestock economy by the zeal to protect cattle. A cow no longer giving milk or male cattle not required for work or breeding purposes would earlier be headed for the local livestock market. The trader who deals in such animals did the farmers a service by paying for the unproductive bovines. The atmosphere of fear created by cow vigilantism has led to the rupturing of the links between the farmer and the livestock market.

In July last year, the Supreme Court had issued guidelines to states, including Rajasthan, to curb cow vigilantism. Less than a week after the apex court’s directive, Rakbar Khan was allegedly lynched in Alwar district by vigilantes. After the incident, the state’s then-BJP government promised to put in place measures to implement the Court’s directives. It did precious little. In its term in office so far, the Congress too has failed to send out a reassuring message, either to the minority community, or to the cow economy.