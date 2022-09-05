Congress leadership must walk the extra mile to ensure that the credibility of their presidential election is not questioned

The Congress leadership should accept the demand made by a few senior leaders that the party make the electoral rolls for its presidential election public. The Congress, long used to a nomination culture, has attempted to carve a new path, and probably enthuse cadres, by deciding to elect the party chief: The last time it held an election to the president’s post was in 1999, which Sonia Gandhi won by defeating Jitendra Prasada, while Rahul Gandhi was elected to the post unopposed in 2017. This is a small but important step that can further internal democracy and enthuse cadres in the country’s main Opposition party. An elected president, especially from outside the Nehru-Gandhi family, can also blunt the BJP campaign that the Congress is merely a family enterprise. In such circumstances, it is necessary for the Congress to ensure that the election process is held in a free and fair manner, and also seen to be doing so. It will also send out a message across the political spectrum, which, unfortunately, is crowded with outfits led by founder-chiefs who prefer to appoint family members to party posts and ministerships than allow leaders to emerge through internal elections.