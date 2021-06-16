June 16, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Congress (I) sweep

In West Bengal, however, it could win only two of the six seats on which elections were held, the other four being won by the CPM.

The Prime Minister’s son Rajiv Gandhi, Fakhruddin Ahmed’s widow, Abida Begum, and the UP Chief Minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh led the Congress (1) sweep in the Lok Sabha and assembly by-elections, the results of which were announced on June 14. Congress (I) has won five of the seven Lok Sabha seats for which the elections were held. In the assembly by-elections the party won all seven seats declared in UP, all four declared in Bihar and the lone seat in Karnataka. In West Bengal, however, it could win only two of the six seats on which elections were held, the other four being won by the CPM.

US-Pak deal

The United States has agreed to the sale of F-16 bomber plans to Pakistan. It has also agreed to early supply of equipment to Pakistan to bolster the country’s defence. This was announced in a joint statement after five days of talks between the two countries.

Socialists win France

French voters gave the left a landslide win in the first round of legislative elections and early trends indicated that the socialists would be able to control Parliament without communist support. Computer projections indicate that the socialists would be able to win 242 to 300 seats in the second round, with 246 needed for absolute majority.

Khomeini v Bani-Sadr

Ayatollah Khomeini called on Iran’s beleaguered President Abolhassan Bani-Sadr to ask him to publicly apologise for past mistakes. “I will accept your repentance,” he said. The Ayatollah made the call as Opposition groups rallied in support of the president.