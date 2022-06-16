Agency & Thana

The Congress’s full-throated protests against the ED questioning of Rahul Gandhi over three days in the National Herald money laundering case raise questions. Why does the party get agitated only on the alleged targeting of its leader, and not, say, on a range of issues where hard questions need to be asked and answers demanded, from bulldozers trampling due process in BJP-ruled states to witch-hunt of Opposition leaders, not just the First Son. Even on the issue of political vendetta, why does the Congress seem so isolated? Those are the questions for the Congress. But the images of police overzealousness that have also come in over the last few days from the heart of the national capital, stretching from the Congress Headquarters to the office of the Enforcement Directorate, have touched off another set of questions — these must be answered by the BJP government that Delhi Police reports to. Photos and videos of the barricading of the Congress office, of police entering the premises and pulling and dragging office-bearers and workers, the rough treatment meted out to a Youth Congress leader and a woman Congress MP, are unseemly. Admittedly, the scene of action was a high security zone, prohibitory orders were in place. And yet, the police heavy handedness on show in response to what was, after all, a legitimate political protest even if a limited one, underlines a larger and disturbing tendency of the BJP-led Centre vis a vis political opponents and dissenters — to favour the police response over the political.

