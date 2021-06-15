June 15, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Cong-I wins Cuttack

Except for one incident of police firing at Hisua assembly constituency in Bihar and alleged booth capturing at a few areas, voting in by elections to six Lok Sabha and 23 assembly constituencies was peaceful. Charges of violence and snatching of ballots were made in the Garhwal constituency. Cuttack which went to the polls on Friday remained with the Congress (1) with Jayanti Patnaik emerging victorious.

Assam bandh

Troops have been alerted in Assam to maintain law and order in view of the proposed 12-hour bandh in the state on June 15 called by the agitators on the foreigners’ issue. The All Assam Students Union and the All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad have given the call for the bandh in protest against the alleged repressive measures against the people associated with the agitation and the rise in prices of essential commodities in the state. Armed police and Central Reserve Police contingents have been deployed to maintain peace.

Khomeini’s warning

Ayatollah Khomeini, Iran’s revolutionary leader, has warned the army to stay out of politics. “If a soldier participates in politics, he will lose his military status,” Tehran Radio quoted Khomeini as saying. His statement came after the removal of President Abolhassan Bani-Sadr as the Commander in Chief of the Iranian army.

Delay on refinery

Secretarial acrobatics, with political overtones, are delaying a firm decision on establishing two oil refineries. The delay can upset the schedule for establishing a minimum refinery capacity during the Sixth Plan period.