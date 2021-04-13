April 13, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Columbia takes off

This makes it theoretically possible to set up mankind's first space colonies for the manufacture of alloys and pharmaceuticals, capture solar power and transmit it to earth at the fraction of the present cost of electricity.

The world’s first space shuttle, the Columbia, took off from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Sunday morning in an event that may prove to be as significant as the first Sputnik, the moon landing and the atomic bomb. If astronauts John Young and Robert Crippen bring it back safely as expected, it can be reused hundreds of times for similar journeys. This makes it theoretically possible to set up mankind’s first space colonies for the manufacture of alloys and pharmaceuticals, capture solar power and transmit it to earth at the fraction of the present cost of electricity. This also opens up other possibilities, as yet undreamt of. Sadly, it is also possible to militarise space.

PM on Assam

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi said in Silchar in Assam that a solution to the Assam problem could be found only through negotiations. She said had the “offer made by me exactly a year ago” been heeded, a breakthrough could have been made by now. The PM was referring to her offer of making a start with 1971 as the cut-off year for the detection of foreigners in Assam. She said the agitation in Assam had not been peaceful and fissiparous and subversive elements were trying to exploit it. While leaders of the agitation have been claiming it to be a completely peaceful one, it has not been exactly like that, she added.

London violence

London got on Saturday night foretaste of the kind of violence it might have to witness between disgruntled young blacks on the one hand and the police on the other if the economy is not soon put on the right track.The riot intensified and went on until Sunday morning. The youths used bottles, bricks and Molotov cocktails and the police rushed in with fury to quell the violence. It appeared that both sides were prepared to fight a pitched battle. Within hours, more than 100 persons were injured.