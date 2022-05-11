Colombo storm

The crisis in Sri Lanka has turned for the worse, with civic unrest in Colombo turning violent and spreading to the rest of the island nation. On Monday, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa got his brother, Mahinda, to resign as prime minister in a gesture aimed at appeasing the protestors and exploring the possibility of a national unity government. But Mahinda’s followers upped the ante and allegedly attacked the site of civic protests at Galle Face in full sight of police. The reprisal came immediately. Civilians, who have been admirably peaceful in their month-long protests, turned against the ruling party politicians and set fire the latter’s homes and establishments. The family home of the Rajapaksas — now the party office — near Hambantota was set ablaze and Mahinda and family were forced to flee, reportedly in a Navy helicopter. Seven persons, including a ruling party MP, have died and 190 injured in the violence since Monday as the protestors hardened their demand that Gotabaya too quit office. The Opposition, a divided set, has ignored Gotabaya’s outreach: The Sajith Premadasa-led Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), the largest opposition party, wants the Opposition to vote out the government, impeach the incumbent president, and do away with the executive presidency. The prospects of a political reconciliation appear bleak.