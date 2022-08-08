Colombo’s self-goal

China vs India on its soil is hardly a sporting fixture that Sri Lanka can watch from the ringside without getting hurt itself. This is the second time in 19 months that Colombo has tried to make light of India’s security concerns on account of the Chinese presence in Sri Lanka.

If Sri Lanka did not know or understand this sufficiently before, hopefully it does by now — Delhi has a really serious problem with Colombo’s do-we-care attitude to its security concerns. Since it came to light that a Chinese military vessel, the Yuan Wang 5, was to call at Hambantota Port on August 11 and stay over for a week, India had been pressing its grave concern over this to Colombo. After a tense week of negotiations between the two South Asian neighbours, Sri Lanka has told the Chinese that the visit of the ship “be deferred until further consultations are made on this matter”. The Sri Lankan note verbale appears to convey that the matter is still open for negotiation, but it would be unfortunate if Colombo believes it can invite the ship back at a later date. China’s Yuan Wang vessels are strategic platforms, and they form part of the People’s Liberation Army support force. A vessel of its surveillance reach has never before sailed in the waters that Yuan Wang wishes to access. The Sri Lankan attempt to pass it off as a “research vessel” on an innocuous refuelling stop was either naive or disingenuous, but in either case, self-defeating.