The only Mog one knew for a very long time was Judith Kerr’s beloved fictional moggy, star of a series of popular children’s books spanning well over five decades. But now Mog the cat seems to have been mogged by Collins’s Word of the Year. The British dictionary puts mogging as “outperforming or outshining someone or something”, making them feel small or inadequate. In a year that has given the world plenty to feel abashed over, the choice can hardly be faulted.

Born as internet slang, mogging has travelled from the gymnasium and male self-improvement subcultures to the mainstream. It emerged from AMOG, an abbreviation for “alpha male of the group”, before escaping the gym and the internet’s more testosterone-fuelled enclaves to acquire a wider, frequently ironic, currency. Its ascent captures the zeitgeist of an age in which almost everything, from appearance to achievement, is subjected to unforgiving scrutiny.