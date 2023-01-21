SC Collegium’s move to go public on government’s objections to its nominees is welcome but selective

Sunlight is the best disinfectant especially when it streams into black boxes closed for long. The Supreme Court Collegium’s decision to reiterate its recommendation on the appointment of five advocates as high court judges, and its going public with the reasons for both its reiteration and the government’s objections on Thursday is, therefore, an important moment. The process for appointments and transfers of judges of the Supreme Court and high courts is one of the system’s dark areas. More transparency, more public reasoning in this process is much needed. It is also to be hoped that the light of reason will illuminate the way for the appointment of India’s first openly gay judge. On the name of Saurabh Kirpal, first recommended by the SC Collegium on November 11, 2021, the Collegium has refuted the government’s objections regarding his sexual orientation by saying: “… decisions of the Constitution Bench of this court have established the constitutional position that every individual is entitled to maintain their own dignity and individuality based on sexual orientation.” And: “His appointment will add value to the Bench of the Delhi High Court and provide inclusion and diversity”. That is India’s apex court hearteningly moving the needle on fundamental human rights and freedoms, including the liberty to make sexual choices. And yet, that cannot be the end of this particular story.