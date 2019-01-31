Smell the coffee

Many people will go to great lengths to get the perfect roast. Very, very few will go to the edge of space. Two rare specimens have been discovered in Dubai, who plan to send a capsule containing 30 kg of coffee beans up on a rocket launcher, and roast it in the heat of re-entry. They reckon they will get an even roast in free fall, which is impossible on terra firma, where gravity causes the coffee to settle on hot surfaces. But where’s the margin? The project is so strange that even futurists are making fun of it. Since it makes no financial sense, and buyers couldn’t possibly know that they were drinking reentry-roasted coffee unless they were told about it, the promoters must be in the game for the publicity.

Many experiments have gone to the edge of space and into orbit, ranging from obviously important stuff like germinating plants out there (the Chinese have recently laid the foundations of space agriculture) to having spiders spin their webs in free fall, a study whose practical implications are less obvious. The science of drinking coffee in zero gravity was a significant element in the space race in the last century since it was led by coffee-dependent Americans. But it never occurred to Nasa to roast coffee.

“Coffee, which makes the politician wise,” wrote Alexander Pope, “And see through all things with his half-shut eyes.” Coffee is known to have a similar effect on mathematicians like Henri Poincare, who attributed the discovery of certain functions to the brew. It appears that coffee also inspires start-up entrepreneurs, like the dynamic duo in Dubai. It’s a cunning ploy they have brewed up, a single big bang campaign that will see that they never need to advertise ever again. No matter what they sell, eventually.