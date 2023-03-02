CM Bhagwat Mann versus Punjab governor: Pull together for Punjab’s sake

The Supreme Court’s reminder to both Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Governor Banwarilal Purohit to perform their constitutional duties with a “sense of decorum” and “mature statesmanship” couldn’t have come at a more opportune moment. At the helm of the sensitive border state, the unpleasantries between the two men go back to last September when the state government accused the Centre of launching “Operation Lotus” to poach its legislators and the governor refused assent to an assembly session for tabling a trust motion. It is at about the same time, too, that the state saw the emergence in the public domain of a new self-styled ideologue, potentially scratching old wounds, and recalling dark days of a past the state has moved on from. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party — which came to power in Punjab with a heavy burden of high expectations after winning 92 of the 117 seats in the assembly elections last year — confronts spectres of the past amid a politics of distrust.

The disquieting incident in which a mob led by so-called preacher, Amritpal Singh, stormed a police station in the border district of Amritsar, has brought back memories of a time when the state was held hostage by young men fired up by ideologies of hate and fear, raising the bogey of a separate state. The toll this misguided movement took on Punjab and its people continues to cause immense pain even now. The wannabe-ideologue is raising old issues that have continued to linger, unaddressed. Some of these, like the division of river waters, dispute over the state capital and demand for greater devolution of powers, were at the heart of the militancy in the 1980s. There is an overlay of fresh grievances such as lack of justice in incidents of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib and unmet demands for the release of Sikh political prisoners, some of whom have been behind bars for over three decades now. This is capped by Punjab’s continuing drug problem that has ravaged its young and that was one of the main reasons, along with the sacrilege cases, for the defeat of both the Shiromani Akali Dal, which had achieved a hat-trick with two successive wins not too long ago, and the Congress, in elections last year.

The governor has noted with dismay the toll that drugs continue to take during his tours of the state. Amritpal Singh, who is using religion as cover, is promising deliverance from the drug problem to work up support amongst the masses. The fact that he challenged state power and got the police to capitulate to his demand is bound to embolden him, although his use of the holy book has riled many in the community. It’s urgent that both the Chief Minister and the Governor pull together to nip trouble in the bud. They must address the long list of pending issues that call for their attention, instead of taking aim at each other. Both Chief Minister Mann and Governor Purohit must play their respective roles in ensuring that trouble and troublemakers are kept at bay.