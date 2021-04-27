Song’s end

Chala re pardesiya naina laga ke… This famed dadra in the voices of Pt Rajan and Sajan Mishra — shining names in Banaras gharana gayaki — will be a reminder of the music that survives death — music that, going forward, matters the most. Pt Rajan Mishra, who passed away on Sunday evening due to Covid-related complications, has gone much before his time, just short of his 70th birthday. As tabla maestro Ut Zakir Husain said in his video tribute, “We won’t bask in the light of his greatness now.”

Born and raised in the narrow alleys of Kabir Chauraha — home to a number of illustrious musicians such as Pt Samta Prasad, Pt Kishen Maharaj and Sitara Devi among others — in Banaras, Pt Rajan began learning the ropes of Banaras gharana khayal gayaki along with his brother, Sajan. Their first and only gurus were famed sarangi players Pt Hanuman Mishra and Pt Gopal Mishra, their father and uncle respectively, who taught them not just the sacredness of their art form but turned them into musicians who could remain relatively untouched by the mayhem of “progress” in the arts. Pt Rajan was older, he always showed the way forward to younger artists.

It’s difficult to talk about Pt Rajan’s music when it is not in conjunction with his brother’s. One of the few successful classical duos in the country, Pt Rajan and Pt Sajan’s music was nothing to do with jugalbandi, but all about sahgaayan, where the two musicians amalgamate their music so well that it sounds as one. Their oeuvre has been filled with a number of compositions — bandishes, thumris, and bhajans — that they created, sang and taught. The two founded Viraam, a gurukul in Uttarakhand, where they taught khayal singing, with rigour and affection, not like the difficult and unreasonable gurus of an earlier time. It was not his time to go. The musician’s memories will resonate in the music he leaves behind.