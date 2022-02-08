Class of 2022

The future of Indian cricket is not just glowing, it is sparkling. The reclaiming of the U-19 crown in the West Indies illustrated not just the country’s depth of talent but also a streak of ruthlessness that made their game a cut above the rest. They looked skilled and adequate, operating in a league above their competitors. Most of them hadn’t played any serious cricket in the last two years, most of them had barely travelled outside their country. At the start of the group stage, a clutch of important players tested positive for Covid-19. Yet, at no moment during the tournament did they panic.

India’s domination of junior cricket — they have won four of the last eight editions, besides losing two finals — owes to a robust structure that ensures no good talented youngster slips through the system. That a Shaikh Rasheed from Guntur, whose father did odd jobs to sustain his son’s dreams, could access quality coaching demonstrates how efficient the structure is and how extensive the scouting system is. There is, obviously, eye-popping talent too. Left-arm seamer Ravi Kumar already has the in-swinger to the right-handed batsmen that takes years to master. Dinesh Bana’s wicket-keeping is purists’ joy. Rasheed’s composure under duress was supreme; left-arm spinner Nishant Sindhu’s orthodoxy was like a breath of fresh air. Tracking them — not just these names, but the whole team — could be a rewarding experience. After all, it’s in the ICC World Cups that the best of talents have announced their arrival. The lineage is rich — from Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif to Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja to name a few who have blossomed into fine cricketers at the senior level.

But there are those who have fallen by the side, offering a cautionary tale that U-19 World Cup wins don’t necessarily guarantee fruitful careers. Among 178 cricketers who have played junior World Cups for India, only 51 have gone on to play international cricket.