Chief and Justice

Thursday was an unusually busy day in the Supreme Court, with outgoing Chief Justice of India NV Ramana-led benches hearing crucial matters — from a review petition on the PMLA judgment to public interest litigation in the Bilkis Bano case, and the Pegasus snooping matter. The flurry of cases, the stirring of processes of justice, is enormously welcome. But as CJI Ramana steps down from the highest court, it would surely be a matter of regret for him, and the institution, that his tenure seemed to quicken only at its very end. Having said that, the SC Thursday did well to take a first step, hopefully towards undoing justice in the Bilkis Bano case, by seeking the Gujarat government’s response to the plea challenging the release of 11 convicts after remission of their sentences. It is heartening, again, that it has agreed to reconsider, in open court, two aspects of its own judgement on the PMLA — on the need to provide ECIR to the accused, and on reversing the presumption of innocence, two aspects key to due process. In July, the SC had upheld the law which gives unchecked powers to the ED for arrest, search, attachment and seizure in cases of money laundering. On the Pegasus matter, however, the SC appears to have dropped the ball — having set up a technical committee instead of pushing the government to respond to allegations that it used spyware to snoop on citizens, the court seems to have accepted, without demur, what the committee has to say on the government’s refusal to cooperate.