April 9, 1981, Forty Years Ago: CJI Protests

The Chief Justice of India, Y. V Chandrachud has protested to the government against a circular sent by the Law Minister, Shiv Shankar, to state chief ministers on the posting of state high court judges to other states. According to sources close to the Supreme Court, Justice Chandrachud received a copy of the controversial circular asking chief justices to obtain consent in writing from additional judges to be transferred to any high court. The sources explained that the law minister had issued the circular without any reference to the Chief Justice of India. There was no consultation with him, they said. Law ministry sources were reluctant to talk about the circular which is being interpreted as a threat to the independent judiciary.

Left’s Fears

The Marxists believe that the Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is waiting for the right moment to dismiss the West Bengal government. The PM’s reported directive to her party men in West Bengal to continue their agitation as well as her remarks about the law and order situation in Kerala have heightened the Marxists’ fear. There are indications that the BJP might support any move by the Centre to dislodge the Marxist government in Kerala.

Press Nationalisation

Nationalisation of the top eight newspaper houses in the country “to reduce the hold of big business on the press” has been suggested by a study conducted by the Indian Institute of Public Administration. Ownership and control does not rest within the industry and present management has strong vested interest outside the newspaper industry, the study observes.

Forces In Kabul

Sources in Kabul have claimed that around 20,000 Soviet Union troops have arrived in Afghanistan amid heavy air transport activity raising total troop strength to 1,00,000.