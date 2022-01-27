The ever afters

Call it film editing with Chinese characteristics. It seems that the authorities in China have cut the original ending of the David Fincher film Fight Club and replaced it with one that they like better. The 1999 film ended with the protagonist killing his imaginary alter ego and watching as multiple buildings that contain credit card records explode, thus setting the stage for a new era of “financial equilibrium”. In the version that is now streaming in China, however, the final scene is replaced with a screen saying that the police found out about Project Mayhem just in time, managed to arrest the plotters and prevent the explosives from going off. A fictional revolution is thus averted and peace and stability preserved, even if over two decades late and at the cost of a film’s artistic integrity.

The “new” ending may have upset film fans but, look again, and it could even be an opportunity. It’s no secret that many otherwise enjoyable films have been a let down because of disappointing or baffling finales. So why not do it the Chinese way and simply change the endings? To begin with, by doing away with those that are “open to interpretation”. Did that top stop spinning at the end of Inception? Does Saajan find Ila in The Lunchbox? What is the deal with that monolith in 2001: A Space Odyssey?

And how about tacking on completely new endings? Rose could make room for Jack on that door for a happy ending to Titanic and Charulata could be shown giving the boot to boring ol’ Bhupati and going off with Amal in the Satyajit Ray classic. And, in keeping with the tone of the new Fight Club ending, Charles Foster Kane buys ‘Rosebud’ for an exorbitant amount at an auction and dies a happy, wealthy, not-at-all-lonely man. The end.