In 1930, in his essay, “Economic Possibilities for Our Grandchildren”, John Maynard Keynes predicted that, by the time his grandchildren came of age, they would be working a mere 15 hours a week. The rest would go in the contemplation of “how to live wisely and agreeably and well”. Keynes had not reckoned with performance targets, LinkedIn, or the need to turn every passing interest into a revenue stream. In China, where marriage rates are dwindling and birth rates have fallen to never-before lows, some young adults have found a rather more modest solution to the tyranny of ambition: A brick. No dating apps to swipe through, no wedding banquet that might cost a small fortune, no offspring whose elite education needs to be planned and saved for. Just watering a brick occasionally and watching moss grow— or not. No sweat.

Keynes imagined leisure as the outcome of progress but modern life has become an exhausting audition in which everyone is expected to keep on demonstrating exceptional promise. Even downtime has acquired the trappings of competition: A walk is an opportunity to improve cardiovascular fitness; a book enjoyed must be chalked up on Bookstagram. And does travel even count if there aren’t photographs with #happyfeet?