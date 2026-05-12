The victory of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) marks one of the most dramatic electoral breakthroughs in recent history, riding on a powerful anti-incumbency wave and an appeal that cut across sections of the youth and the politically disillusioned. The message from the electorate was unmistakable: Tamil Nadu wants change. Delivering on the promise of a departure from the same-old will also be Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s biggest challenge. The euphoria that surrounded his swearing-in ceremony — the crowds and the emotional fervour — has set the stage. By visiting his rivals in victory’s aftermath, the new CM has made a heartening beginning.

His second challenge comes from his inexperience, his own, as well as the two-year-old TVK’s. Stardom and charisma can carry a leader to office, but running a state will require more. One of CM Vijay’s first acts has been to announce a White Paper to show how the DMK government damaged the state economy, leaving it with “a debt of Rs 10 lakh crore”. Yet, TN is home to one of India’s strongest-performing economies, posting double-digit growth on the back of a conducive business environment for both labour and capital. For the new administration, the task will be to sustain this momentum, even as the state enters the “ageing category”, with over 15 per cent of its population over the age of 60.