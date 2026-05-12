Opinion Chief Minister Vijay begins well, hard part comes now
The question of ideology is especially important. Vijay has repeatedly attacked the traditional Dravidian parties while invoking Periyar as his guiding light
The victory of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) marks one of the most dramatic electoral breakthroughs in recent history, riding on a powerful anti-incumbency wave and an appeal that cut across sections of the youth and the politically disillusioned. The message from the electorate was unmistakable: Tamil Nadu wants change. Delivering on the promise of a departure from the same-old will also be Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s biggest challenge. The euphoria that surrounded his swearing-in ceremony — the crowds and the emotional fervour — has set the stage. By visiting his rivals in victory’s aftermath, the new CM has made a heartening beginning.
His second challenge comes from his inexperience, his own, as well as the two-year-old TVK’s. Stardom and charisma can carry a leader to office, but running a state will require more. One of CM Vijay’s first acts has been to announce a White Paper to show how the DMK government damaged the state economy, leaving it with “a debt of Rs 10 lakh crore”. Yet, TN is home to one of India’s strongest-performing economies, posting double-digit growth on the back of a conducive business environment for both labour and capital. For the new administration, the task will be to sustain this momentum, even as the state enters the “ageing category”, with over 15 per cent of its population over the age of 60.
The new CM’s third challenge will be managing the coalition he now heads: Falling 10 seats short of the majority mark, the TVK relies on support from Congress, CPI(M), CPI, VCK and IUML. Vijay’s assurance that he will be the sole centre of power in the government will be tested, even as the TVK leadership demonstrates that it possesses both ideological clarity and the ability to carry allies along. The question of ideology is especially important. Vijay has repeatedly attacked the traditional Dravidian parties while invoking Periyar as his guiding light. He has spoken of inaugurating a “new era of real, secular social justice”, signalling continuity with the state’s long social justice tradition while simultaneously recasting its politics in a more aspirational mould. His ability to strike the right balance will shape the identity of his government. For now, Tamil Nadu has chosen hope and novelty over the familiar. The aspirations that propelled Vijay to power must now be met with governance, delivery and stability.