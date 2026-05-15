In an interaction with this newspaper after the Kerala election result came in, V D Satheesan spoke of the Congress-led UDF’s transformation from a “confederation of various political parties” into a “broader political platform” that included diverse social groups and even “Left fellow travellers”. What brought these disparate elements together on the victory podium? A major factor, Satheesan acknowledged, was anti-incumbency against the 10-year-old LDF government, with Pinarayi Vijayan’s centralising style having turned him into a lightning rod for gathering discontent. Now, the question before the UDF is — can it convert a verdict driven by anti-incumbency into a mandate for its own agenda? By choosing Satheesan as the next chief minister, Congress has begun wisely. His performance as leader of the Opposition, and as both the architect and face of the UDF’s campaign, has earned him popularity. In the 10 days it took Congress to decide on its CM face, the outpouring of support for Satheesan reflected a groundswell that might have turned into a backlash against the party. That the high command chose to listen is a good start.

As chief minister, Satheesan faces immediate challenges of politics and governance. He will need to consolidate his authority within the party, handle the demands of an increasingly assertive Muslim League, and fend off attacks over his perceived closeness to the League and the Jamaat-e-Islami. With Kerala recording the slowest GSDP growth among southern states in FY25 at 6.19 per cent, compared to Tamil Nadu’s 11.19 per cent, a pro-growth agenda must be a priority. Whether the UDF’s manifesto promises — including schemes to establish 10,000 MSMEs and set up global capability centres, a mission to develop and link the coastal region and inland waterways, and an emphasis on skill training for unemployed adults —will make a dent in Kerala’s persisting problem of youth unemployment (18.2 per cent among those in the 15-29 age group, according to PLFS 2025) remains to be seen. This is even as global instability raises renewed questions about the future of the state’s remittance-driven economy. Satheesan will also have to consider whether the UDF’s slew of welfarist promises, including free bus rides for women, can be squared with the fiscal math, with a debt-to-GSDP ratio of 33.4 per cent.