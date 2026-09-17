A day before India began its Chess Olympiad campaign in Samarkand, captain Srinath Narayanan played his biggest gambit: Gukesh D would play on board 4, the final board. It’s unprecedented for a reigning world champion to play on board 4. At the previous two Olympiads, Gukesh was on board 1, where he had delivered individual golds. The board order is more than a matter of prestige at the Olympiad: Board 1 is usually reserved for a country’s top players, which ensures they play the cream of other nations.

Does Narayanan’s choice indicate that the team management lacks faith in the 20-year-old after his slump since becoming the world champion? He has gone from being the World no. 5 in December 2024 with a rating of 2783 to currently being the World no. 31, rated 2703. In his last tournament, the Chennai Grandmasters, he did not win a single match. By his own admission, his Achilles’ heel is going for risky moves which, when a player is low on confidence, can backfire.