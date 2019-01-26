Cheating, default

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday filed a case against former ICICI Bank MD and CEO, Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar, Videocon group managing director, Venugopal Dhoot, and firms run by Deepak Kochhar and the Videocon group for allegedly cheating ICICI Bank of Rs 1,730 crore until March 2012, 10 months after The Indian Express first reported an alleged nexus between the Videocon group and Nupower Renewables Pvt Ltd of Deepak Kochhar.

The CBI has filed charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and abuse of official position for “dishonestly sanctioning loans” to the Videocon group against Chanda who was one of India’s most influential bankers, after having first registered a preliminary enquiry or PE into the sanctioning of the loan aggregating Rs 3,250 crore in December 2017 which was declared a bad loan the same year. Evidence of self benefit or gratification ought to be the basis of a charge of criminal conspiracy and cheating and now that the CBI has taken the first step, it should take the process forward and ensure that the case does not drag on as we have seen in multiple instances of bank frauds in India.

There are wider implications arising out of this case which will test the agency’s mettle. For one, it will have a bearing on the CBI’s future anti-corruption drives against private banks after the Supreme Court’s landmark judgement in 2016 which said that private bankers can be treated on par with their state-owned peers in terms of being public servants under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A successful prosecution could bolster its credentials at a time when it has been called to account in many cases. The other likely impact could be on board governance. The ICICI Bank board was quick to deny any conflict of interest of the CEO even though she was a member of the credit committee which approved the loan and then pussyfooted on probing the case internally.

The CBI has also said that the role of several senior bank officials including its former Chairman, KV Kamath, now India’s nominee as president of the newly formed New Development Bank promoted by BRICS countries and the current CEO, Sandeep Bakhshi calls for a probe. In a season of governance failures at some of India’s private banks, it highlights the failure on the board oversight and performance front in many of India’s listed firms and their inability to address the misalignment of the interest of shareholders and that of the management.

The anti-graft move against one of India’s top private banks may help back the government’s contention that it is agnostic when it comes to acting against corrupt businessmen or bankers. But at a time of a nascent recovery in the banking sector, and when credit appraisal skills are at a premium in many lenders, it should not be that all these lead to bankers adopting an ultra conservative approach to lending. The implications of that will be serious — for financial stability, growth and in turn fiscal consolidation. The key is in getting the balance right.