For a generation of digital natives growing up on smartphones and social media, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is not what lies in the future. It is becoming a part of the texture of the everyday: A sounding board for curiosity, a companion that shapes how they learn, communicate and seek reassurance. Which is why OpenAI’s ChatGPT for teens, which introduces tighter safeguards around self-harm, violence, eating disorders and sexual content, along with parental controls, safety alerts and other regulatory features, is a welcome, if overdue, intervention. The new launch acknowledges what Big Tech has consistently, and often wilfully, chosen to glide over — that young users are a distinct category in need of specialised and empathetic attention. For them, the dangers of AI are formidable: It is highly responsive, anthropomorphic, and adept at mimicking empathy. For adolescents still developing judgement and a sense of self, that combination often proves to be pernicious.

ChatGPT for Teens arrives amid lawsuits in the US alleging that the chatbot contributed to suicides of teenagers, and a US Federal Trade Commission investigation into seven AI companies, including OpenAI, over the effects of their products on children. Meta is currently facing a trial in the US on the ground of deliberately designing Facebook and Instagram to exploit young users’ vulnerabilities and making its platforms addictive. Across the world, there is a pushback against the unchecked rollout of AI services to children. China has moved to restrict AI systems that encourage emotional dependence; India relies on a patchwork of laws, regulations and platform-led interventions.