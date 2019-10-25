Charmingly chubby

Maybe it’s Bollywood’s fault. Too often, the beat constable or the junior sub-inspector is given short shrift during a chase scene. The villain easily outruns the cops in a foot chase, if the police do manage to arrive in time to stop anything at all. The Rajasthan police has, in Bikaner, decided to address this problem.

And like all bureaucracies, it has reduced a social problem to one of numbers — in this case, weights and measures. The officers in Bikaner have been instructed by the Superintendent of Police (SP) of the district to provide details of the men under their charge who have an “above average weight/waist size” and “chest size”.

A fighting-fit police force is, of course, something that all civic governments now assume society requires. But there is something comforting about the archetypal image of the beat constable, whose belly would always enter a room before him. Ganpat Havaldar from Nukkad, for example, gave joy to an entire generation, much more so, perhaps, than the muscle-bound John Abraham or Ajay Devgn have on the big screen.

And, given how intimidating and frustrating most interactions with the police can be for ordinary citizens, it might be better if cops looked like friendly neighbourhood uncles.

Of course, the Bikaner SP’s initiative is in keeping with the way India views its police forces. The criterion, even at the time of entry, is largely physical. And despite laudable initiatives at trying to introduce community policing, investigative skills that go beyond intimidation and sensitivity to issues of caste, gender, community, etc, the police continue to retain aspects of their colonial origins. And, given their abysmal working conditions and hours, is it any wonder many don’t have time to eat salads and hit the gym?