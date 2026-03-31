It's an invitation to students to engage patiently with the living forms they study, to forge a sense of connection with the natural world that automated processes cannot.

In his autobiography, Charles Darwin described his acquaintance with his teacher, John Stevens Henslow, as the “most important circumstance” in his career. A geologist and priest, Henslow began offering botany courses to Cambridge undergraduates in 1827. His methods were unconventional. Henslow nudged his students to observe how different species adapted to their environment. A leaf’s venation, the symmetry of a flower, the arrangement of stamens — these were clues to deeper relationships among the features of a plant. Drawing pushed the student to pay close attention to them and Henslow would use his own illustrations in his lectures. The study material that once inspired the sage of evolution is back at his alma mater. Botany students at Cambridge University will now learn from the ink drawings and water illustrations of Darwin’s mentor.

Henslow’s drawings lack the aesthetic ambition of an artist’s creation. They are sparse — each line is an act of interpretation. For Henslow, this transformed passive observation into active inquiry. Darwin’s own drawings reveal a mind working through visual patterns. The famous branching diagram that anticipates evolutionary theory is perhaps the most striking example of how visualisation can precede conceptual insight.