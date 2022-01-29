Top of the game

With the death of former hockey captain Charanjit Singh, who died at 90 on Thursday at his home in Una, India has lost another member of the golden generation. The crafty midfielder belonged to an era when hockey was one of the key sources of national pride and the players were among the first heroes of post-independence India. In the last few years, many of those stars, Balbir Singh Dosanjh, Balbir Singh Junior and Keshav Datt, have passed away. Many of these players were forgotten, remembered in a snippet or two in once-in-four-years compendiums of Olympic trivia. Charanjit, though, will always be remembered as one of the key men responsible for India regaining its supremacy on the hockey field.

‘Padma Shri Sahab’, as Charanjit was fondly called in his hometown, started playing for the national team in the early 1950s, fighting his way into a star-studded midfield comprising the likes of Leslie Claudius, Datt and Joe Antics. His absence in the final of the 1960 Olympics, due to an injury, was seen as one of the reasons why India lost to Pakistan, conceding the champion’s tag to their arch-rivals. But four years later, Charanjit captained the Indian team that defeated Pakistan to win the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. They did so with calmness, grace and humility — traits associated with Indian teams of that era.

While a lot needs to be done to preserve the legacy of these legends, it’s reassuring that India is clawing its way back to the top of world hockey. Coincidentally, India’s resurgence has begun in the same city — Tokyo — where it reclaimed its lost glory under Charanjit. The bronze at the Tokyo Olympics last year has breathed fresh life into the dying sport. But players and administrators recognise that this is just the beginning. For, the revival won’t be complete until the team reaches the top of the Olympic podium, as the yesteryear stars did, so effortlessly.