The appointment of M V Govindan as secretary of the Kerala unit of the CPM comes at a crucial time for the party. Govindan, currently state local development and excise minister, replaces Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, a seasoned and controversial politician, who has been ailing for some time. The change of guard is significant — Kerala is the last citadel of the CPM, the only state in India where left ideology continues to have political salience and where it recently won an unprecedented second term in office and is transitioning from a cadre-based outfit to a mass party. This transition is taking place when the party leadership is seen to have become subservient to the office of the chief minister, which controls both the party apparatus and the state machinery. Govindan, 69, could rearrange the balance of power between the government and the party. His will also be the challenge of ensuring that the party’s voice and influence, which has always been disproportionate to its numbers, can be salvaged in times when, except in Kerala, it is inexorably shrinking.