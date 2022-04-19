Chai, police & you

Could talking over chai and samosas help repair the generally unhappy relationship between police and the aam janata? That is the hope behind a new cafe run by the women and men in khaki in the Police Lines area of Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur. Bailout Cafe has come up over the dilapidated remains of an old police cafeteria. The spruced-up space, with bright pink interiors, ample seating and decor made with upcycled waste, reflects the hope that even a relationship damaged by years of mistrust can be repaired and restored. This optimism shines through even in the exclusion of WiFi — if people can look up from their phone, perhaps they will begin to see each other in the fullness of their humanity.

That the cop-citizen relationship is in dire need of a reboot cannot be denied. It is also evident that the challenge of repairing and restoring would be formidable. This is true of any place in the country, but arguably, particularly in UP. In the Yogi Adityanath-ruled state, the police is a favoured instrument of power, used to keep not just the criminals out, but also the dissenters down, and the populace in line. Here, for the police to even acknowledge that it suffers from a serious image problem is a major step forward. At Bailout Cafe, this comes in the form of a stone wall featuring words like “corrupt”, “scary” and “rude” which show just how the average citizen perceives the police.

Having accepted that a problem exists, the task for Saharanpur’s cops will now be to actually build on this initiative and take constructive steps towards a more harmonious bond with the local communities. Many relationships have grown deeper and richer over a cuppa. This one can too.