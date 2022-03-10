Measuring the slide

Classrooms across the country are coming to life as children return to schools and playgrounds. But, going by anecdotal accounts, teachers and schools are now confronted with a formidable challenge — nearly two years of school closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic have not only interrupted children’s learning but also eaten away at their foundational skills and abilities. This has been corroborated by field surveys carried out in Karnataka, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh by private agencies that show alarming regression in students’ abilities. This is a grim sign, as the weight of such learning deficits in reading, writing and comprehension in primary school is bound to stunt education at higher levels. And so, the Centre’s plan to carry out a national survey of Class III students to assess the extent of this learning loss is a welcome one. The “foundational learning study” will be carried out by the Ministry of Education in 22 languages; specially trained “field investigators” will carry out the assessments in schools; the focus will not be on intimidating tests, but on interactive, face-to-face assessments.

While the growth of educational opportunities in the previous decade is a result of an expanded primary education programme and the Right to Education legislation, concerns about the quality of education persisted. Several ASER reports carried out by the Pratham Foundation have consistently red-flagged the fact that children are going to school, but not learning to read, write or do simple sums. The Centre carries out its own assessments through the National Achievement Survey, but this is the first time it is paying attention to the challenges of foundational learning. It does so at a time when the pandemic has worsened this crisis.

Granular information on the shape of this learning loss will be useful for policymakers. But it is also important to remember that data — in itself — is not the solution. The immediate short-term step is to embark on a back-to-basics revision programme across schools and classes. That will imply freeing teachers from the tyranny of “completing the syllabus”, allowing them the autonomy to make unconventional teaching choices. In the long run, the government will also need to walk the talk on resources to tackle this crisis, which it seems reluctant to do so. Funds for training teachers, for instance, have been slashed in the current budget, which places misguided faith in e-learning and TV channels to reach children. The education crisis can snowball into one of equity, creating a new fault line between haves and have-nots, with alarming consequences for the future.