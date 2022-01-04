No time to lose

One of the crucial learnings of the past two years’ battle against the coronavirus is that authorities at every level — policy-makers, scientific and administrative agencies — must endeavour to stay several steps ahead of the contagion. Yet, the story of unpreparedness seems to be repeating itself as the country stares at a potential third wave of the pandemic. At a review meeting of state health ministers and senior officials of the state health departments, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reportedly told states that they had collectively utilised only 17 per cent of the Rs 23,123 crore emergency package approved by the Centre in August to ramp up medical infrastructure. Seven states — UP, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh — were to set up ICU facilities with more than 1,000 beds. It’s worrying that four of them — Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka — are amongst states that are driving the current spike in the country’s caseload.

Since the second half of last year, the Centre has given states leeway in making regional and district-specific anti-Covid plans, while it has taken on the role of a facilitator, providing funds and guidance. However, the response of the states has largely been emergency-driven and taken the form of imposing curbs on the movement of people. The economic costs of such restrictions and the social distress they cause should have been obvious by now. With the improvements in medical knowledge over the past two years, the use of such blunt measures should be kept to the bare minimum, if not totally avoided. It’s important, therefore, that infrastructural facilities are bolstered in time, instead of resorting to last-minute make-shift arrangements like turning hotels, sports stadia, and other large premises into Covid-fighting zones. The emergency plan has a significant rural component to add beds in primary, secondary, and community healthcare centres in six states — UP, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, and Jharkhand. Given the toll taken by the virus in rural India during the second wave, the urgency of putting these funds to proper use cannot be overstated.

Hospital occupancy rates seem to be low so far in the current outbreak. But with the high transmissibility rate of the Omicron variant, which seems to be driving this surge, nothing should be left to chance. Experts reckon that the next six to eight weeks will be crucial in the fight against the virus’s newest avatar. The scars of the second wave haven’t yet healed and the country cannot afford another scramble for ICU beds and oxygen cylinders. States have no time to lose.