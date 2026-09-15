Six years after her last full concert, pop icon Celine Dion walked onto the museum-like stage of Paris’s Plénitude Arena in a black pleated Dior dress and kicked off with her 1998 French hit, ‘On ne change pas’ (We don’t change). Moments later, visibly overcome with emotion, she told the packed stadium, “I made a promise to be back… So here I am, singing for you and singing for me…” Dion was opening the first of her 26-concert ‘Celine Dion Paris 2026’ residency.

The Canadian chanteuse moved between French songs, power ballads, an opera aria and pop. But this was no ordinary comeback. Dion has spent the last six years grappling with a rare neurological disorder, which affected her body and her vocal cords, challenging the sheer power and astounding high notes that have long been her signature. The agony of the art she’d spent a lifetime mastering, slipping away was palpable in Irene Taylor’s poignant 2024 documentary I Am: Celine Dion.