Celebrity jhaadu

It is important in the times of COVID-19 that housework is not just done, but is also seen to be done. And, when it comes to public displays of the pointless, the stars of tinsel town are at the forefront. They are breaking new ground in a variety of fields: There is dishwashing as a performing art, the sport of jhaadu, and the humble pochha has been elevated to an A-list accessory. Katrina Kaif is washing dishes, Karisma Kapoor is baking a cake and Shilpa Shetty is sweeping. Preity Zinta, clearly an over-achiever, has made masala dosa. Male celebrities are following a similar trend, though the ones with children seem to be getting out of work by posting photos of “daddy time”.

In the age of the internet — with Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, etc — with so much viewing to catch up on, one would have thought that what people really want to see actors do is act. Not so. The same tasks that are invisibilised in privileged homes — usually done by underpaid, informal migrant labour — are all the rage because the rich and famous decided to perform what is often derided as “unskilled” labour. And maybe that’s where the silver lining lies. When the lockdown is over, the quarantine done, there will hopefully be a greater appreciation for all the work, and all the people, that make possible the lives of privilege.

Cooking, cleaning and rearing of children are outsourced by many in India, making their white-collar careers possible. If watching celebrities do these task helps gain a greater appreciation of them, and hopefully translates into treating and paying workers in a commensurate manner, all the better. As for the celebrities, so used to constant attention and left without movies to promote or parties to be photographed at, it must be good to know that all they need to do is post a video on social media. People will watch anything.

