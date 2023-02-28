Arresting Mr Sisodia

The arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI Sunday comes in the case of a liquor policy seen to be controversial in the national capital at least since last July. That was when Delhi’s chief secretary submitted a report to the L-G office alleging procedural lapses and the L-G wrote to the Union Home Ministry recommending a CBI inquiry — the month ended with the policy being summarily rolled back and a return to the old excise policy by the Arvind Kejriwal government. Certainly, the CBI must investigate allegations of wrongdoing in, for instance, an increase in the profit margin for wholesalers from 6 per cent to 12 per cent from the old policy to the new. The law must take its course vis a vis Minister Sisodia, as it must for others accused in the case. And yet, herein lies the nub. The high-profile arrest of Sisodia cannot be divorced from the larger political pattern it also seems to be part of. This pattern has been firming up steadily — of central agencies being used to target political opponents. It raises disquieting questions about process becoming punishment and an increasingly apparent convergence between the ruling party’s pet political peeves and action by the CBI and ED. That pattern and this convergence risk undermining public trust in premier agencies even as they send out a chilling signal to the Opposition which is already on the backfoot electorally.