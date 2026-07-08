In recent years, several states have introduced cash transfer schemes aimed at women. From the Ladli Behna Yojana in Madhya Pradesh to the Maiya Samman Yojana in Jharkhand and the Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme in Tamil Nadu, these typically involve transfers in the range of Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 per month. The quantum of funds channelled through these schemes has increased significantly. In 2025-26, 12 states were estimated to spend Rs 1.68 lakh crore on unconditional cash transfers, as per a report by PRS Legislative Research. To put this in perspective — the Union government allocated Rs 86,000 crore for the MGNREGA in 2025-26.

Unconditional cash transfers have emerged as an instrument of social welfare and empowerment for women, and as an electoral strategy for political parties. A new study — ‘Unconditional Women Cash Transfer Programmes in India’, EAC-PM Working Paper Series — provides evidence to support these. Examining such schemes in Maharashtra and Odisha, it finds that they have led to improvements in consumption and savings of beneficiaries, raising household welfare, with more being allocated for medical, educational and lifestyle purposes. These are welcome trends, and underline the reasons for the spread of such schemes.