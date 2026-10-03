Praise has deservedly poured in for Captain Smit Machchhar, who helped save the lives of 174 passengers and eight crew members aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073, after his co-pilot stabbed him in an apparent attempt to bring down the aircraft. Despite being seriously wounded, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to overpower the attacker and enabling other pilots on board to take control of the plane. This incident should force the aviation industry to confront a fundamental vulnerability: How secure is an aircraft when the threat comes not from outside the cockpit, but within it?

In the aftermath of 9/11, locked cockpit doors and strict rules governing access became a central defence against hijacking. But the question, now, is: What needs to be done to ensure that the person already inside does not become the threat, and that the locked door does not become an obstruction to saving the plane? The answer may lie in a combination of rigorous screening measures of cockpit and cabin crew, improved systems for identifying potential security risks, and protocols that encourage the crew to respond swiftly if a member of the flight team becomes a threat. The challenge is to institutionalise these without undermining the trust and operational autonomy that are indispensable to flying an aircraft.