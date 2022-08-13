scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Government does well to do away with price restrictions in the aviation sector

Considering the then economic environment, and the considerable uncertainty that the pandemic had injected in the aviation sector, some airlines did in fact support the imposition of these pricing restrictions.

By: Editorial |
Updated: August 13, 2022 8:46:33 am
The easing of the last of the Covid-era restrictions comes at a time of fresh developments in the airline sector.

In the early days of the pandemic, the Union government had imposed capacity and price restrictions on domestic airlines. While restrictions on capacity were put in place to contain the spread of Covid, from the government’s point of view, the rationale to impose both price floors and ceilings was two-fold. One, to prevent a price war among the airlines so as to protect the financially weaker airlines during an economically turbulent period. And two, to prevent consumers from price gouging as airlines sought to recoup their losses during a period of demand and supply mismatches.

Over time, the government did do away with the restrictions imposed on capacity — in October last year it allowed for 100 per cent capacity utilisation — but the restrictions on pricing were kept in place. On Wednesday, the civil aviation ministry announced that the last remaining restrictions on pricing will be removed with effect from the end of this month. This is a long overdue corrective.

The price restrictions, imposed in May 2020, when the airlines had resumed their operations after the two-month lock-down, were based on the duration of flights. The seven price bands ranged from Rs 2,600 for flights under 40 minutes to Rs 8,700 for flights over three hours. Last year, these prices were adjusted upwards, though marginally.

Considering the then economic environment, and the considerable uncertainty that the pandemic had injected in the aviation sector, some airlines did in fact support the imposition of these pricing restrictions. But by intervening in the functioning of the market, by making commercial decisions which should be the prerogative of airlines, these price caps ended up distorting the market, having unintended consequences on both demand and supply. While various justifications have been marshalled in favour of the imposition of this policy during the pandemic, the reality is that price restrictions by the government are the norm, not the exception. Across a range of sectors, ranging from urea to medical devices, price restrictions are prevalent, despite their well-known economic consequences.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Cricket chases the American dreamPremium
Cricket chases the American dream
Self-regulation: Divide among Big Tech firms on way forwardPremium
Self-regulation: Divide among Big Tech firms on way forward
Delhi Confidential: At Environment Ministry, special days are celebrated ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: At Environment Ministry, special days are celebrated ...
Salman Rushdie at Express Idea Exchange in 2013: ‘Yes, I would write The ...Premium
Salman Rushdie at Express Idea Exchange in 2013: ‘Yes, I would write The ...

The easing of the last of the Covid-era restrictions comes at a time of fresh developments in the airline sector. Air India has been recently sold off to the Tatas. A new airline, Akasa Air, has been launched. And Jet Airways is reported to have secured the permits to restart operations. At this juncture, the government must desist from playing an interventionist role, it must limit itself to facilitating the growth of the sector.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 04:10:15 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

3

Salman Rushdie is stabbed on stage 33 years after fatwa, in NY hospital

4

Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

5

Salman Rushdie is stabbed on stage 33 years after fatwa, in New York hospital

Featured Stories

Lydia & Usha
Lydia & Usha
India’s big problem of low-quality employment
India’s big problem of low-quality employment
Explained Books: Every woman in the story, her cross to carry
Explained Books: Every woman in the story, her cross to carry
Explained: Chronic fatigue syndrome
Explained: Chronic fatigue syndrome
Goa panchayat polls: CM Sawant claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024...
Goa panchayat polls: CM Sawant claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024...
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
CM claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024 victory
Goa panchayat polls

CM claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024 victory

RS Prasad: ‘Nitish may be honest but he is politically immoral'

RS Prasad: ‘Nitish may be honest but he is politically immoral'

Premium
At Environment Ministry, special days are celebrated differently
Delhi Confidential

At Environment Ministry, special days are celebrated differently

Premium
Village in Tejashwi seat rejoices in RJD return, awaits better days

Village in Tejashwi seat rejoices in RJD return, awaits better days

'Sad but proud of son's sacrifice': Father remembers his 'lion'
Rajouri Army camp attack

'Sad but proud of son's sacrifice': Father remembers his 'lion'

UP ATS: Nupur was Jaish target, Saharanpur man has been held

UP ATS: Nupur was Jaish target, Saharanpur man has been held

Opened last year, Himachal highway stretch caves in

Opened last year, Himachal highway stretch caves in

Self-regulation: Divide among Big Tech firms on way forward

Self-regulation: Divide among Big Tech firms on way forward

Premium
Chimbu Deven on directing Sridevi in her last Tamil film: 'She had a lot of humility'

Chimbu Deven on directing Sridevi in her last Tamil film: 'She had a lot of humility'

Farmers block NH-1, SKM serves ultimatum on govt
Sugarcane dues

Farmers block NH-1, SKM serves ultimatum on govt

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Aug 13: Latest News
Advertisement