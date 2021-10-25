October 25, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Cancun Summit Fails

The two-day summit of 21 leaders from the industrialised world and developing countries has failed to produce anything concrete on the gut issue of global negotiations. The summit ended on October 23. The outcome was so disappointing that Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau said that it evaded the major questions. The outcome was predictable given the American insistence on making only small concessions. Developing nations struggled for hours to make the US budge but it would not. The only part of the discussions on which there was an agreement was the following: “The heads of states and governments confirmed the desirability of supporting at the UN a consensus to launch a global negotiation on a basis to be mutually agreed upon and in circumstances offering the prospect of meaningful progress with a sense of urgency”.

French Offer

France is ready to offer India a package of defence munitions in addition to the Mirage-2000 aircraft, according to General Jacques Mitterrand, Chairman of the French Aeronautical and Space Industries Association. Mitterrand, brother of French President Francois Mitterrand, is visiting India. He claimed that France has one of the best technologies in sophisticated defence equipment. The French delegation visited defence manufacturing units in the country.

Akali-Rao Talks

The Akalis are hopeful that most of their demands, especially the religious ones, will be accepted by the government. This is the impression they have gained after their 150-minute talks with External Affairs Minister P V Narasimha Rao on October 24. Both leaders gave identical statements.

Nanda Devi feat

Indian paratroopers added a new page to the history of Indian mountaineering when they scaled the 7,694 metre-high Nanda Devi main peak, achieving a grand double. Earlier this month, the Indian paratroopers had put its members on the summit of the Nanda Devi east peak.