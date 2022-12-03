Can China and India settle the conflict over the Line of Actual Control?

China’s objection to the ongoing joint US-India military exercise in Uttarakhand as a violation of the 1993 and 1996 India-China border agreements is disingenuous. With its large-scale intrusions across the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh in April 2020, Beijing virtually tore up these border agreements and three more signed in 2005, 2012 and 2013. All these laid down that boundary issues between the two countries will be resolved peacefully, and that neither side would use or threaten to use force. Among the consequences of Chinese action in 2020 was a bloody encounter between the two armies at Galwan, which resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and at least four on the Chinese side. India no longer has the confidence that China wants to resolve the border issue. Neither the disengagement in the so-called “friction” points, nor indeed the record high volumes of India-China trade, has restored this trust. The nature of the India-China relationship that successive Indian governments since 1989, irrespective of political colour, worked to restore has changed. The permanent deployment on both sides of the LAC is evidence of this change.