Pursuit of peace

The Naga peace talks, stalled since October 2019, look set for renewal with the Centre’s interlocutor, A K Mishra, meeting the NSCN-IM leadership at Camp Hebron, the headquarters of the rebel outfit. Mishra is scheduled to meet the NSCN-IM leaders including Th Muivah, members of the state government’s core committee and the Naga National Political Groups (NNPG). Last week, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy CM Y Patton and the former chief minister, T R Zeliang, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Though a framework agreement was signed by the Centre and the NSCN-IM in August 2015, a resolution has eluded India’s longest-running insurgency: A ceasefire agreed upon in 1997 has held out despite several ups and downs.

Talks were stalled after the NSCN-IM objected to the stance of the then interlocutor R N Ravi. Ravi had reportedly set October 31, 2019 as the deadline for concluding the framework agreement with or without the NSCN-IM’s consent. The NSCN-IM interpreted Ravi’s statements as an attempt to arm-twist the outfit to sign a deal. The stalemate that ensued threatened to turn worse when a botched counter-insurgency operation by a special forces unit led to the killing of six civilians in Mon district in December last year. To begin with, Mishra has to restore the trust between the NSCN-IM and the Centre. His gesture to visit Camp Hebron, a first by an interlocutor, signals the Centre’s keenness to take the talks forward. The NSCN-IM has been intractable on its stance that the Centre must agree to a separate flag and Yehzabo (constitution) for Nagaland. The NSCN-IM is deeply suspicious of the NNPGs, which claim the backing of civil society, and have a different view of what the framework agreement entails. In fact, the Centre and the NSCN-IM seem to read the framework agreement, especially the parts on sovereignty, differently: In a statement issued on April 10, the NSCN-IM has sought to interpret the agreement as a document that provides for solutions which will allow India and the Nagas “to co-exist as two friendly entities under the principle of shared sovereignty”.

Mishra needs to negotiate with all the stakeholders within the contours of the framework agreement. The big challenge will be to persuade the NSCN-IM to abandon maximalist positions and accept a middle ground that will ensure durable peace in the region. The informal meeting at Camp Hebron is a good beginning.