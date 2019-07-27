30 per cent less

Chocolate, milk, sugar. For 114 years, the three ingredients — in the right proportion — have been a source of comfort and delight for millions. But now, in the country of its birth, Dairy Milk, the flagship product from Cadbury, has been diluted by precisely 30 per cent. Diet Dairy Milk, launched last week and described as an “innovation” by its manufacturers, has been described more aptly by Britons chagrined at the desecration of the most basic of confections. The diluted chocolate is, in fact, a travesty.

The ostensible reason behind the “innovation” is the British government’s plan to reduce sugar in snacks by 20 per cent in the next year in a bid to combat childhood obesity. But, given that the diet chocolate is smaller, and costs as much, the motive behind it might be more than purely altruistic. Then there’s the fact that the Dairy Milk is Britain’s version of apple pie: It was a taste of home for soldiers campaigning on distant shores during the World Wars; a simple combination of flavours, unpretentious and meant for the masses, unlike its German and Swiss counterparts.

The fact that the people taking the decisions at Cadbury are now American — the company was bought by the US giant, Mondelez International — may have something to do with this apparent disregard for the subtle tastes of history and culture. Since it took over in 2010, Mondelez has tinkered, in its appetite for change, with the Crème Egg and had earlier “rounded out” the corners of the Dairy Milk. Perhaps someone needs to point out to them that chocolate, even when reduced by a third, is not likely to be a diet food. Meanwhile, it is likely that the trans-Atlantic “innovation” will reach India just in time for the festive season. Imagine saying during Diwali, “kuchh meetha ho jaye, par 30 per cent kam”.